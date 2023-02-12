Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

VWE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.35. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $89,608.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,441.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 7,240.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

