Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Declines By 98.4%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Adacel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

About Adacel Technologies



Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

