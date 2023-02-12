Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

