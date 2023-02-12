Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BP p.l.c.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for BP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

