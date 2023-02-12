CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.