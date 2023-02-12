CEMEX (CX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CX opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 160.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 40.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

