Critical Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -19.26% -21.56% -10.59% Gilead Sciences 16.83% 44.46% 14.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gilead Sciences 0 9 8 0 2.47

Risk & Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $88.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 20.69 -$124.97 million ($0.68) -11.06 Gilead Sciences $27.28 billion 3.99 $4.59 billion $3.65 23.75

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Poseida Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

