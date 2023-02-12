TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $111.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.