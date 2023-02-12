mdf commerce (MDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect mdf commerce to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.20 million.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MDF stock opened at C$4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.88.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.