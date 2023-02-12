Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.86.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

