Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.83.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

