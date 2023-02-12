Reviewing Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heliogen and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 427.70%. Avangrid has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Avangrid.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 8.20 -$137.40 million N/A N/A Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.25 $707.00 million $2.32 17.50

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Risk and Volatility

Heliogen has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31% Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32%

Summary

Avangrid beats Heliogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

