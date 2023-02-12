K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.73) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

