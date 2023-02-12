Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 77.66% 75.74% 73.34% RWE Aktiengesellschaft -0.06% 26.83% 1.46%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 107.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RWE Aktiengesellschaft pays out -1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 12.55 $67.83 million $3.30 9.26 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $29.02 billion 0.99 $853.02 million ($0.04) -1,065.75

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 5 0 3.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals



Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft



RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business. The Onshore Wind and Solar segment comprise of the onshore wind, solar power, and battery storage. The Hydro, Biomass, and Gas segment covers the activities with run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass, and gas-fired power plants. The Supply and Trading segment contains energy and commodities trading, the marketing and hedging of the group’s electricity position and the gas midstream business. The Coal and Nuclear segment refer to German electricity production using lignite and nuclear power, as well as lignite mining operations in the Rhineland. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

