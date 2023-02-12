Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dorchester Minerals
|77.66%
|75.74%
|73.34%
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|-0.06%
|26.83%
|1.46%
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dorchester Minerals
|$93.42 million
|12.55
|$67.83 million
|$3.30
|9.26
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|$29.02 billion
|0.99
|$853.02 million
|($0.04)
|-1,065.75
RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dorchester Minerals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RWE Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.
Summary
Dorchester Minerals beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business. The Onshore Wind and Solar segment comprise of the onshore wind, solar power, and battery storage. The Hydro, Biomass, and Gas segment covers the activities with run-of-river, pumped storage, biomass, and gas-fired power plants. The Supply and Trading segment contains energy and commodities trading, the marketing and hedging of the group’s electricity position and the gas midstream business. The Coal and Nuclear segment refer to German electricity production using lignite and nuclear power, as well as lignite mining operations in the Rhineland. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.