Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Insight Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meiwu Technology and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.69% 19.98% 6.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and Insight Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 1.32 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $10.43 billion 0.42 $219.35 million $7.66 16.52

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Meiwu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

