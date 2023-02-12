Analyzing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Development Funding IV and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $176.10 million 5.29 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -27.15

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

(Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.