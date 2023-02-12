Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) & Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Financial Survey

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marin Software and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Intellicheck’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $20.72 million 0.95 -$18.69 million ($1.16) -1.05 Intellicheck $15.32 million 3.20 -$4.73 million ($0.25) -10.36

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intellicheck beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

