Comparing Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coinbase Global 5 10 10 0 2.20

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.95%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $74.04, suggesting a potential upside of 29.69%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

34.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CURO Group and Coinbase Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $817.84 million 0.21 $59.33 million ($0.71) -5.96 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.65 $3.62 billion ($6.07) -9.41

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -2.71% -29.48% -1.56% Coinbase Global -24.25% -20.19% -1.90%

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

