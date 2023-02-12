Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nexus Industrial REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 2294 11973 13373 307 2.42

Valuation & Earnings

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A -40.00 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors $827.70 million $165.55 million 18.09

Nexus Industrial REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 15.38% -80.06% 2.45%

Summary

Nexus Industrial REIT competitors beat Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

