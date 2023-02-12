Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $160.27

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $113.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $14,083,000.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.