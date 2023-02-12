Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $42.25

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

