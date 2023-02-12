Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $47.17

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $149,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

