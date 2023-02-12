Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.