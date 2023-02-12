MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $68.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,363,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,860,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,880 shares of company stock worth $26,434,183. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

