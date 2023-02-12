Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $147.31

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.31.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

