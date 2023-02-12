LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.47. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

