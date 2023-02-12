Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $43.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital
In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance
NYSE SRC opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.