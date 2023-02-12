Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $43.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

