Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $53.83

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $60,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

