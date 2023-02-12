Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

INCY opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

