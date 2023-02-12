Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut by Analyst

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NSSC stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $9,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

