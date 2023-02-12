Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million.

RH Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Shares of RH opened at $306.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.84. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $427.99. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.