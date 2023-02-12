Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $98.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

