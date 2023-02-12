Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.07. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

