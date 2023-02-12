ePlus inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ePlus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ePlus’ FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 517.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 198,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 113.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 136,389 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

