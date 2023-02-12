Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regional Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $32.84 on Friday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market cap of $314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 611,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,184.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 95,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,969 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Regional Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.