Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for RXO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RXO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.