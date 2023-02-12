Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Increased by Raymond James

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for FirstService in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$190.62 on Friday. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$145.76 and a 12-month high of C$200.47. The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.11.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

