Barrington Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE VZIO opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.83. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in VIZIO by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

