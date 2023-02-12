FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($11.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($12.13). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($11.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 9.6 %

BBBY stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.