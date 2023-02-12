Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.79) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.51). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

