DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHT in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

TheStreet raised DHT from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:DHT opened at $10.38 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DHT by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DHT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.64%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

