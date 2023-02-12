Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74. Brother Industries has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $39.20.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

