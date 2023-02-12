Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 106,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also

