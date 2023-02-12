FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issued By SVB Leerink

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

CBAY opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

