Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWM. CSFB upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.06 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

