Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PROS Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for PROS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PROS’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. PROS has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in PROS by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 515,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 134,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

