Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2023 earnings at $32.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.69 EPS.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ELV opened at $490.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $432.03 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.