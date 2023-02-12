Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2023 earnings at $32.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.69 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.11.

Shares of ELV opened at $490.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $432.03 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.