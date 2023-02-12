BMO Capital Markets Raises Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$45.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ENGH opened at C$41.76 on Thursday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$23.96 and a 1 year high of C$43.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.88.

Enghouse Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total transaction of C$788,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$630,912.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

