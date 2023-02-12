Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.06%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

