Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $79.86

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.