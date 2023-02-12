Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $79.86

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

DD stock opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

