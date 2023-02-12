Contrasting American Lithium (AMLI) & The Competition

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Lithium to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.33 billion $2.55 billion -7.14

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 821 2097 2716 87 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 33.24%. Given American Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

American Lithium competitors beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

